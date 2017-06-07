Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill Cosby: ‘The Man I’ve Known As A Child Was Funny and Philanthropic’

is standing byat his criminal rape trial that started this week.

The actress, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984-1992, explained to ABC News why she walked into court hand-in-hand with the iconic television father. For her, her support is based on her experience and vast knowledge of a man she has known for most of her life.

“The man that I’ve known as a child was funny and witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice,” the 38-year-old mother told the news outlet.

“I can only go based on who I’ve experienced, and at the end of the day, it’s the court’s job to find the truth of the matter.”

She also called the situation “heartbreaking” and stressed that she will accept whatever verdict the jury hands down.

Cosby took to Twitter to express his gratitude for Pulliam’s support.

“Thank you to Cliff and Claire’s 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus #TheCosbyShow #KeshiaKnightPulliam,” he wrote. “#TheCosbyShow #KeishaKnightPulliam #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.”

This isn’t the first time that the Emmy-nominated actress has publicly defended Cosby against rape allegations. Back in 2015, she told Access Hollywood that people shouldn’t be so quick to believe that the comedian was guilty of what almost 60 women have accused him of.

“Whoever is involved, those are the people who were there. I wasn’t there. I can only speak to the great man that I know and love, who has been so generous, who has been such a philanthropist and giving back millions of dollars to education and schools. And just the man I grew up knowing. It’s really not my place to speak on that,” she said.

“Unfortunately, in the court of public opinion everyone has formed their opinion, but we’re still in America and you’re innocent until proven guilty of any crimes.”

The 79-year old faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the alleged drugging and molestation of former friend Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004. On the second day of testimony, Constand said under oath that she was “frozen” and “paralyzed” during her attack.

According to the Associated Press, the 44-year-told the jury on Tuesday, “In my head, I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen. I wasn’t able to fight in any way.”

She added: “I wanted it to stop.”

Constand also testified that Cosby gave her pills that he said would relax her, but 20 minutes later, her vision was blurred, she was slurring her words and her legs felt like rubber. In addition, she claimed that Cosby penetrated her with his hand and also placed her hand on his penis and moved it back and forth. Constand concluded that she was unable to push him away or tell him to stop.

“I felt really humiliated and I felt really confused” she described of the incident.

If Cosby, who Constand referred to as her “mentor,” is found guilty, the fallen star, once nicknamed “America’s dad,” could spend up to 10 years behind bars, ABC noted.

