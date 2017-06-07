Blue Ivy’s Ballet Recital Got The Internet Lit!!

Photo by

Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

Blue Ivy’s Ballet Recital Got The Internet Lit!!

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment
The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Blue Ivy has once again broke the internet!! lol!! Some kind of way the blogs got a hold of a video of Blue performing at a dance recital. She’s front and center stealing the spotlight in this adorable video of her performance. Blue Ivy may not have been the best dancer of the group but, she definitely stole the show. Check her out following in her famous mom’s footsteps HERE!!! After you peep the video check out what the “internet” thought of Blue’s performance!!

J’Adore: Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy Take Over Paris [Photos]

12 photos Launch gallery

J’Adore: Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy Take Over Paris [Photos]

Continue reading J’Adore: Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy Take Over Paris [Photos]

J’Adore: Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy Take Over Paris [Photos]

See Also:

FOXY BROWN BOOED OFF STAGE!! 

LA LA THROWING NOT SO SUBTLE SHADE?

TRAVI$ SCOTT FANS JUMP OFF BALCONIES DURING HIS SHOW!! 

DJ Angel Baby

*** CHECK OUT DJ ANGELBABY ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY TWITTER: @DJ_ANGELBABY and

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest