Blue Ivy’s Ballet Recital Got The Internet Lit!!

Blue Ivy has once again broke the internet!! lol!! Some kind of way the blogs got a hold of a video of Blue performing at a dance recital. She’s front and center stealing the spotlight in this adorable video of her performance. Blue Ivy may not have been the best dancer of the group but, she definitely stole the show. Check her out following in her famous mom’s footsteps HERE!!! After you peep the video check out what the “internet” thought of Blue’s performance!!

