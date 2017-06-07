Kevin Hart Reveals There Was Violence In His Marriage To Torrei Hart

Kevin Hart seems to have it all together these days, but things weren’t always so peachy keen.

The comedian stopped by The Breakfast Club on Tuesday to promote his new book I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons and spilled some serious tea about his marriage to Torrei Hart. Kev admitted to infidelity and revealed that things even got violent between him and his ex-wife.

He told the hosts, “Me and my ex-wife. When it got violent where we’re fighting — Am I really fighting? Am I holding my hands up as if she’s a man right now? Oh my God. This is — I’m out. I’ve really got my hands up to not defend, but counter. Like, I’m waiting for you to throw a punch. ‘Cause I’m about to counter the s*** out of you. Like I’m really that upset to where I have to get in a stance. When you get in a stance, that’s when I checked myself.”

However, the funny man says that he and Torrei are much better partners to their new spouses than they were to each other. Torrei even admitted that the drama in their marriage wasn’t all Kevin’s fault. She recently told Coco Fab, “Honestly, it wasn’t all Kevin’s fault. I won’t say it was all his fault. ‘Cause I look back now and I take ownership of some of the things I could’ve did differently.”

Things were publicly tumultuous for the couple at one point after the split, so it’s nice to see that Kev’s new wife Eniko and Torrei can at least be in the same room together.

Check out Kevin Hart’s full interview above.