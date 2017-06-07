Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: How Blue Ivy Stole The Show At Her Recital [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It was probably really hard to be a ballerina sharing the stage with Blue Ivy at her recital. The 5-year-old daughter of Beyonce & Jay Z cleared inherited some of those performer skills from her parents, because she was superstar! She nailed the moves as she and her class danced to a version of Earth Wind & Fire’s “September.”

Of course, Gary With Da Tea had some notes for Blue Ivy- and Beyonce -about her performance. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s TeaThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy's Family Night Out At The All-Star Game


 

