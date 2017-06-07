Gary’s Tea: How Blue Ivy Stole The Show At Her Recital [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It was probably really hard to be a ballerina sharing the stage with Blue Ivy at her recital. The 5-year-old daughter of Beyonce & Jay Z cleared inherited some of those performer skills from her parents, because she was superstar! She nailed the moves as she and her class danced to a version of Earth Wind & Fire’s “September.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Of course, Gary With Da Tea had some notes for Blue Ivy- and Beyonce -about her performance. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Blue Ivy Steals The Show At Ballet Recital [VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: 3 Things Blue Ivy Will Not Be, According To Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Didn’t North West Attend Blue Ivy’s Birthday Party? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]