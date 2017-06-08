Michelle Obama Reveals Former President Obama ‘Wore That Same Tux’ For Years

Therecently shared one her husband biggest fashion secrets: He wore the same tuxedo for the eight years he was president.

With a picture of the couple blasted on the screen, Mrs. Obama told the audience at Apple’s developer’s conference in San Jose, California on Tuesday, that while the world would gush and scrutinize her state dinner gowns, Former President Obama would just repeat the same tux and shoes and no one would notice.

“This is the unfair thing,” she told Apple exec Lisa Jackson.

“You talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux. Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace ― They didn’t comment that for eight years he wore that same tux…, same shoes.”

Obama would even gloat about how fast it would take him to get ready for these events.

“He was proud of it too. He’s like, ‘Mm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mm, how long did it take you?’ And I’m like, ‘Get out of here.’”

mer FLOTUS also gave the backstory behind one of the most iconic photos every taken of the couple—when she readjusted his tie outside the White House back in 2015.

“When the president from the visiting country and their spouse is coming is we greet them at the north portico,” she explained. “We were standing there waiting for the cars to roll in, and I was bored, so I sort of thought, ‘Let me make sure my husband looks good,’” she explained.

Damn, we really miss them in the White House!

