Local News: Matt Kemp Hosts Baseball Clinic+ Fulton County Tax Assessment Increase+more

Matt Kemp hosts baseball clinic

It’s an exciting day for 150 kids who will join Atlanta Braves left fielder Matt Kemp as he hosts a baseball clinic at the Boys & Girls Club in Decatur to kick off the Junior Braves RBI Youth Baseball League. The league is designed to increase baseball participation for minority youth.

Fulton County homeowners 50% tax assessment increase

Fulton County homeowners plan to push back and appeal this years property tax appraisals. Some tax bills skyrocketed by 50% over last year and many homeowners say that they just can’t afford it. Chairman John Eaves wants the board of accessors to resend the assessment pending a 30 day review. The board will meet to discuss this issue today ( June 8, 2017)

Fake percocet pills

Four people are dead and three others are sick after overdosing on fake percocet pills. The GBI says people are buying machines online that can stamp percocet on any pill.

Also On Hot 107.9: