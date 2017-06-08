Entertainment News
Here’s How Diddy and Suge Knight Feel About The 2Pac Biopic

Early reviews are in.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 6 hours ago
In less than two weeks the 2Pac biopic All Eyez on Me will hit theaters. Fans and hip hop figures alike can give their two cents on whether it was worthy of the rap icon.

It seems like one OG already gave his opinion and it’s leaning towards the bright side. According to TMZ, the producer of the film, L.T. Hutton, reached out to Diddy to get his take on the story and how he’s portrayed in the film. According to the source Diddy gave a thumbs up. In fact, he loved it so much he gave his approval for Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” to be used on the soundtrack.

Suge Knight was also in the circle of music figures who were questioned about the movie. Due to him being in jail awaiting a murder trial, he wasn’t able to see the film for himself. However, his lawyers were able to watch and they described it to him. Suge also gave his approval, mainly because he knows Hutton and trusts him with the project.

Considering how strongly some fans cherish 2Pac, these co-signs could be a big boost for the turn out on June 16. What do you think? Does Diddy and Suge have you ready to pre-order your ticket?

 

