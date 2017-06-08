Test
First African-American Chief Pilot At Major Airlines Retires
Camille Cosby Has Yet To Publicly Support Husband…
HIV-Positive Man Charged With Murder After His Girlfriend…
SWAT Team Raided Man’s House While He Was…
Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals Having An Abortion Right Before…
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
Sybrina Fulton: ‘I Am Considering Running For Office’…
‘Grow Your Own’ Teacher Strategy Promotes Diversity
Ice Cube Will Appear on ‘Real Time With…
Money Ain’t A Thang: Philadelphia Mom Spends $25,000…
‘You’re My Slave Now:’ Texas Students Hurl Racist…
Harvard Rescinds Admissions Of Students Posting Racist Memes
Star Athlete & Scholar Accepted To All 8…
Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Begins
‘Super Soaker’ Inventor Funds Robotics Teams Through Non-Profit
Boko Haram Destroys Villages Near Chibok Leaving 21…
Terrorists Strike London Bridge, Borough Market Killing Multiple…
Former President Obama Slams Trump For Leaving Paris…
Pregnant Serena Clarifies Venus’ Apparent Slip Of Unborn…
Michael Brown’s Mother Represents For Slain Son At…
Trump To Roll Back Birth Control Mandate
This 12-Year-Old Baltimore Chess Champion Exemplifies Black Excellence
Pregnant Serena Cheers For Venus At French Open
Harvard Accepts First Rap Album As Senior Thesis
Cleveland Fires Cop Who Shot Tamir Rice
Makeup Artist Gets Dragged For Making A White…
Teacher Gives Student ‘Most Likely To Blend In…
Teen Thanks Strangers Fatally Stabbed Protecting Her From…
Zedd Talks Indy 500 Snake Pit, Liam Payne,…

Kanye West’s Birthday Vacation Cost Half A Mill!!

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Kanye West’s Birthday Vacation Cost Half A Mill!!

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment
Vogue 95th Anniversary Party : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

It’s Kanye West’s 40th birthday!! He had a cute vacay with his wife Kim Kardashian and it cost a baby fortune!! According to the blogs Kanye West & Kim Kardashian vacation ran them about $440K. WHAT?!! Where you ask? They went to the Bahamas and clearly vacationed in rich folks style. Check out the pics and full receipts HERE!!! No shade but, wasn’t Kanye just tweeting about being $53 Million in debt? *scratches head*.

Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family

8 photos Launch gallery

Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family

Continue reading Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family

Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially been married for three years! Despite the many ups and downs in their relationship, the couple has managed to keep it cute and keep it together — resulting in two precious bundles of joy that is North and Saint West. In honor of Kimye’s three magical years of matrimony, check out these awesome photos of the pair’s adorable family. #Goals

See Also:

FOXY BROWN BOOED OFF STAGE!! 

LA LA THROWING NOT SO SUBTLE SHADE?

TRAVI$ SCOTT FANS JUMP OFF BALCONIES DURING HIS SHOW!! 

DJ Angel Baby

*** CHECK OUT DJ ANGELBABY ON INSTAGRAM @DJANGELBABY TWITTER: @DJ_ANGELBABY and

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

Birthday Bash ATL 2017
New Music
Latest