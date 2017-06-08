Kanye West’s Birthday Vacation Cost Half A Mill!!

It’s Kanye West’s 40th birthday!! He had a cute vacay with his wife Kim Kardashian and it cost a baby fortune!! According to the blogs Kanye West & Kim Kardashian vacation ran them about $440K. WHAT?!! Where you ask? They went to the Bahamas and clearly vacationed in rich folks style. Check out the pics and full receipts HERE!!! No shade but, wasn’t Kanye just tweeting about being $53 Million in debt? *scratches head*.

Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family 8 photos Launch gallery Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family 1. Kim x North x Saint x Kanye. Source:Instagram 1 of 8 2. Hollywood’s new royal family. Source:Instagram 2 of 8 3. Picture Perfect. Source:Instagram 3 of 8 4. Family Goals. 4 of 8 5. Kim is obsessed with her baby boy Saint West — a.k.a. Kanye’s mini me. Source:Instagram 5 of 8 6. When dad’s away, mom holds down the squad. 6 of 8 7. Kimye’s relationship lasted an entire Obama term. Who would’ve thought? Source:Instagram 7 of 8 8. Family Fun. Source:Instagram 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family Eight Awesome Photos Of Kimye’s Adorable Family Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially been married for three years! Despite the many ups and downs in their relationship, the couple has managed to keep it cute and keep it together — resulting in two precious bundles of joy that is North and Saint West. In honor of Kimye’s three magical years of matrimony, check out these awesome photos of the pair’s adorable family. #Goals

