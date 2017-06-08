Entertainment News
#BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi Coates Team Up For ‘Wrong Answer’

This is the fourth film that the director and actor will have worked on together.

The New York Premiere Of FRUITVALE STATION, Hosted By The Weinstein Company, BET Films And CIROC Vodka.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


#BlackExcellence is in full effect y’all!

Deadline reported that Fruitvale StationCreed and Black Panther team of director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are reuniting for the fourth time for the upcoming film Wrong Answer. The film is based on the true story of how Atlanta high school educators participated in an intricate, systemic standardized-test cheating scandal in 2013.

Jordan, who is clearly Coogler’s muse, is tapped to play Damany Lewis, a math teacher at Parks Middle School who got caught changing the scores of his students’ standardized tests that were part of the No Child Left Behind program whose goal was to bolster students test scores on a nationwide level, the entertainment website noted. The cheating was eventually discovered with some teachers receiving up to seven years of jail time on racketeering charges, AV Club writes.

Sounds dope.

Even better? The script is being written by New Yorker journalist and Between The World And Me author Ta-Nehisi Coates. 

The film will be co-produced by Coogler and Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B that produced Oscar-winning pictures Moonlight and 12 Years A Slave.

According to Deadline, while promoting Creed a few years back, Coogler and Jordan both talked about wanting to make this film by any means necessary. Thankfully, their wish came true.

We can’t wait to see this one!

