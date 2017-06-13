Exclusive: Kerry Washington Is Private and Unapologetic

| 06.13.17
Kerry Washington is hitting the big screen again in Cars 3. The family friendly flick hits theaters this Friday and is sure to wow adults and kids.

Xilla Valentine got Kerry to go deep about privacy, Hollywood, politics and more. Plus, her character in Cars 3. “She teaches us a lot about this disposable society that we are in right now,” Kerry explains. “We tend to gravitate towards what’s new and flashy and shiny as opposed to valuing what’s tried and true. Valuing the members who have accomplished a great deal, our wise members of society.”

Kerry was hush when it came to her private life, especially children, but she was unapologetically vocal about politics. Watch the fascinating interview above!

 

