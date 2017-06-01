Exclusive: Will Smith Is ‘Not Available’ To Film ‘Bad Boys 4 Life’

The film's producer explains.

Entertainment News
| 06.01.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We all got excited back in 2015 when we heard that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were going to reunite for a long-awaited third installment of their Bad Boys franchise titled Bad Boys 4 Life. However, after being pushed back numerous times, the movie has been pushed back once again.

'Bad Boys 2' UK premiere

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Xilla Valentine sat down with the legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Bad Boys, for his latest mega hit Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and he dropped the news on us that Bad Boys 4 Life had to take a back seat while Will Smith films another Disney project.

Jerry told Xilla Valentine, “It’s a ways away, unfortunately. Will is doing another picture for Disney so he’s just not available.”

He said the current script is really funny, but it’s a scheduling issue. Will Smith is currently listed as playing Genie in a live remake of Aladdin for Disney.

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith In 'Bad Boys'

Source: Columbia Pictures / Getty

Watch Jerry explain more in the video above.

Exclusive: Will Smith Is ‘Not Available’ To Film ‘Bad Boys 4 Life’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close