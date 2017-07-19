Why Gary With Da Tea Says It’s Fine For Brandon Smiley To Live With His Girlfriend [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley is quite alarmed when he finds out that Brandon and his girlfriend are shacking up together with no plans for marriage. Brandon sees no problem with it, and doesn’t even understand the correlation when Rickey Smiley asks if they have even thought about marriage at all.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Like Brandon, Gary With Da Tea thinks it’s no big deal also. Check out this video to hear some of Gary’s commentary on the subject in his “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” from “Rickey Smiley For Real.”
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shares Anti-Aging Secrets! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: JahLion Spins A Fire Birthday Mix For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]
Best Moments From “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 2, Part 2 [PHOTOS]
Best Moments From “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 2, Part 2 [PHOTOS]
1.Source: 1 of 40
2.Source: 2 of 40
3.Source: 3 of 40
4.Source: 4 of 40
5.Source: 5 of 40
6.Source: 6 of 40
7.Source: 7 of 40
8.Source: 8 of 40
9.Source: 9 of 40
10.Source: 10 of 40
11.Source: 11 of 40
12.Source: 12 of 40
13.Source: 13 of 40
14.Source: 14 of 40
15.Source: 15 of 40
16.Source: 16 of 40
17.Source: 17 of 40
18.Source: 18 of 40
19.Source: 19 of 40
20.Source: 20 of 40
21.Source: 21 of 40
22.Source: 22 of 40
23.Source: 23 of 40
24.Source: 24 of 40
25.Source: 25 of 40
26.Source: 26 of 40
27.Source: 27 of 40
28. “The Ed Lover Show” Vs. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”Source: 28 of 40
29. Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea & HeadkrackSource: 29 of 40
30. Gary With Da Tea + Male ModelsSource: 30 of 40
31. Da BratSource: 31 of 40
32. Knocker BallSource: 32 of 40
33. D’EssenceSource: 33 of 40
34. Da BratSource: 34 of 40
35. Rickey SmileySource: 35 of 40
36. AarynSource: 36 of 40
37. Porshe & BeonkaSource: 37 of 40
38. Rickey SmileySource: 38 of 40
39. Rickey SmileySource: 39 of 40
40. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast & ProducersSource: 40 of 40
Why Gary With Da Tea Says It’s Fine For Brandon Smiley To Live With His Girlfriend [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com