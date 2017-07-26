CLOSE
Gilbert Arenas Slams Lupita Nyong’o’s Looks — Again

Petty Gil has to chill.

We’re pretty use to Gilbert Arenas seeking attention on social media, but some things are just too far.

Just months after the former NBA star found himself in hot water for bashing dark skin women,  but this time his target is Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. Baller Alert posted a smoking hot photo of the actress soaking up all the sun rays while on the beach in Mexico, and Arenas took the time to spew his stupidity in the comments.

A fan tagged petty Gil in the pic, see his trifling response.

 

This isn’t the first time the controversial athlete displayed his colorist views on social media. Back in April, he went on a rant about dark skin women being unattractive and how Lupita “ain’t cute”.

Gilbert Arena’s comments are super insensitive, especially considering the fact that he has a daughter who’s also blessed with melanin magic. Do better, Gil.

It's National Chocolate Day, and what better way to celebrate than to highlight some of our favorite, chocolately stars. Black has always been beautiful, but when it comes to darker skin, it's usually seen as something derogatory or unattractive — those are alternative facts. Nothing glows and shines quite like the dark-skinned person with creamy smooth skin. With skin that matches the tones of the earth and soaks up the illumination of the golden sun, check out these stars who put the chocolate in National Chocolate Day. Sweet tooth's, beware.

Gilbert Arenas Slams Lupita Nyong’o’s Looks — Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

