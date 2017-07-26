We’re pretty use to Gilbert Arenas seeking attention on social media, but some things are just too far.
Just months after the former NBA star found himself in hot water for bashing dark skin women, but this time his target is Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. Baller Alert posted a smoking hot photo of the actress soaking up all the sun rays while on the beach in Mexico, and Arenas took the time to spew his stupidity in the comments.
A fan tagged petty Gil in the pic, see his trifling response.
This isn’t the first time the controversial athlete displayed his colorist views on social media. Back in April, he went on a rant about dark skin women being unattractive and how Lupita “ain’t cute”.
Gilbert Arena’s comments are super insensitive, especially considering the fact that he has a daughter who’s also blessed with melanin magic. Do better, Gil.
Gilbert Arenas Slams Lupita Nyong’o’s Looks — Again was originally published on globalgrind.com