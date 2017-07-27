CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed Message

The singer still grieves the loss of his daughter.

0 reads
Leave a comment
'The Houstons: On Our Own' Series Premiere Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Wednesday marked two years since Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away. The music scion, and daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died on July 26, 2015 at age 22, after nearly six months in a coma. She was found facedown in a tub by her former boyfriend Nick Gordon on January 31, 2015.

To honor his late daughter, Bobby Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a video of Bobbi singing Adele’s “Someone Like You.” He also included an ad for The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The PSA is a yet another indication that Brown believes Gordon abused his daughter and caused her death.

Nick Gordon has still not faced criminal charges for his alleged connection to Bobbi Kristina’s death, though he was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate in a wrongful death lawsuit in November 2016. In June 2017, Gordon was put behind bars for domestic battery charges against his new girlfriend. Bobby has said before that he believes Gordon should be locked up. It appears his stance on his daughter’s ex hasn’t changed.

R.I.P., Bobbi Kristina.

Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed Message was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close