“You Lied To My Face”: Power, Season 4, Episode 407 POWERful Moments Recap!

Last week’s episode of Power did the absolute most in an hour! There were so many twist and turns squeezed into one episode that left everyone’s heads spinning and mind’s completely blown.

Ghost and Tommy lost a very loyal soldier in Julio thanks to Dre’s sneaky ass. Kanan flipped on Jukebox and decided to save Riq instead of exacting his revenge on Ghost by killing them both. On top of having to saving Riq, Ghost also learned his wife made a deal with his enemy Simon Stern forcing him into working with him again. Tommy almost had Christmas cancelled on himself when he went to Chicago alone, BUT thanks to his convincing story – he made it out of the windy city alive. Oh and he also made peace with Holly in his own way by beating Holly’s molesting ass Uncle’s head in with a baseball bat. BRUH!

Now that we are all caught up , let’s get into this week’s episode of Black America’s new favorite Sunday pastime Power!

The Fallout From The Failed Kidnapping!

Tonight’s episode opens up with Ghost and Riq’s extremely annoying ass riding the train after surviving a very traumatic ordeal.

Now we are sure you are wondering why Ghost and Riq are riding the train home instead of taking a Uber or something?

Well we are just going to assume that this is Ghost just trying to make sure there is no evidence of both him and Riq being anywhere near that murder scene. The two of them look absolutely dazed and hell it’s understandable, Riq almost lost his life and Ghost almost witnessed it. Hell lets not forget that Ghost also just saw the man he tried to flame broil not too long ago save his son. So there is definitely a lot of processing going on between the both of them during that train ride back home.

Tommy finally gets back in town and quickly learns from Black Grimace (yes that’s his name) that Ghost and Kanan hit the stash house and killed one of the crew. After his ordeal in Chicago this was the last thing he thought he would have to be worried about.

At that exact moment Tommy gets a call from Ghost and he wants answers ASAP. Ghost doesn’t tell him much details just that something happened with his nephew and where to meet them. Tommy wastes no time and heads over to Ghost and Riq’s location to find out what happened to his nephew. As soon as he hops out the truck and ask’s Riq if he was okay? Riq immediately runs to his Uncle and gives him a hug.

That was a much better hug than the one he gave his own father last episode after he saved his damn life.

Riq gets in the car while his father and uncle chop it up and Ghost brings Tommy up to speed about what’s going on. Ghost reveals to Tommy that Kanan is still alive and that him and Jukebox were the ones behind Riq’s kidnapping. Tommy also had something to reveal as well and that was the fact that Tasha already received a ransom request that she failed to reveal to Ghost. Ghost breaks down exactly what happened between him Kanan and Jukebox and how Kanan turned on her. Tommy was basically like all of us last Sunday after hearing the story.

Before Tommy takes them home he has to know one thing from Riq. He asks Riq if Dre was telling the truth in regards to know anything about going on. This was Riq’s chance to redeem himself with the Power massive and guess what? He failed the test miserably by lying once again when he tells Tommy that Dre is pretty much clean on the Kanan matter.

Ghost and Riq finally make it home and are immediately greeted by Tasha whom has been worried sick about her son Riq. She immediately wants to know where they both have been all night? She wants the answer from the Riq especially and tells him not to lie to her about it either. Riq responds to his mother by raising his voice and pointing out that his mom lied to him about what happened to Shawn? Tasha was like:

Ghost reveals to Tasha that Riq was kidnapped by Kanan and that it wasn’t the first time it happened. After swallowing that tough pill, Ghost and Tasha head into the bedroom to argue .

The two go back and forth about the situation and why information was neglected to be share. Ghost takes it there by saying Tasha only had one job and she loses it. Tasha rips Ghost a new one by breaking down that not only did she have deal with his lying son, she also had scrounge up bail money and play housewife to keep Ghost stress free as instructed by Proctor. Tasha makes it perfectly clear that the only reason they are in this situation is because Ghost couldn’t keep stop messing with that fed punani.

