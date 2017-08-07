WTF? Boosie Badazz Promises His Son Oral Sex For His Birthday

was celebrating his son’s birthday on Instagram, but disturbed his followers when he promised his kid oral sex. His son is only 14 years old.

“Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart,” Boosie started. Then things got weird: “See u tomorrow, got a bag for you n a bad b*tch to give u some head. U already know how I do it. Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct.1st.”

#Boosie is catching heat for this birthday message he had for his son…#Roommates, what are your thoughts? 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Boosie later clarified that he was “just clowning” and he really wasn’t going to bring in someone to give his son oral sex. He did say he thinks his son is already receiving oral sex, “From what I know he don got head before,” Boosie said. You can watch his full comments here and let us know what you think.

