Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WTF? Boosie Badazz Promises His Son Oral Sex For His Birthday

SMH.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Kings Of The Streets Tour with Lil' Boosie And Plies

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty


Boosie Badazz was celebrating his son’s birthday on Instagram, but disturbed his followers when he promised his kid oral sex. His son is only 14 years old.

“Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart,” Boosie started. Then things got weird: “See u tomorrow, got a bag for you n a bad b*tch to give u some head. U already know how I do it. Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct.1st.”

#Boosie is catching heat for this birthday message he had for his son…#Roommates, what are your thoughts? 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Boosie later clarified that he was “just clowning” and he really wasn’t going to bring in someone to give his son oral sex. He did say he thinks his son is already receiving oral sex, “From what I know he don got head before,” Boosie said.  You can watch his full comments here and let us know what you think.

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading WTF? Boosie Badazz Promises His Son Oral Sex For His Birthday

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest