Atlanta Rapper Yung Mazi Shot And Killed At 31

So sad.

Posted 1 day ago
Double Homicide In Peabody, MA

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Sad news to report. An Atlanta rapper, Yung Mazi, was killed on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. when Yung Mazi was leaving a pizza spot, according to WSB-TV. Atlanta police reported that they responded to news of ten to 25 gunshots. The pizza spot, Urban Pie, is located right across the street from the Zone 6 police precinct in the DeKalb County area of Atlanta.

Much of social media is grieving Yung Mazi, 31, whose real name was Jibril Abdur-Rahman.

Mazi collaborated with other Atlanta rappers such as Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug, and it was said he survived being shot ten times in the past. “God made me bulletproof,” Yung Mazi tweeted hours after he was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House in December 2016.

Mazi’s family has decided not to comment on the shooting. His brother, Luqman Abdur-Rahman, only told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “We’re praying for him and all involved.” He also asked for privacy during their family’s grieving time.

R.I.P., Yung Mazi.

