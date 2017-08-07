Atlanta Rapper Yung Mazi Shot And Killed At 31

Sad news to report. An Atlanta rapper,, was killed on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. when Yung Mazi was leaving a pizza spot, according to WSB-TV. Atlanta police reported that they responded to news of ten to 25 gunshots. The pizza spot, Urban Pie, is located right across the street from the Zone 6 police precinct in the DeKalb County area of Atlanta.

Loyal 🅱WA 💯itGang A post shared by MAZI (@yungmazibwa) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Much of social media is grieving Yung Mazi, 31, whose real name was Jibril Abdur-Rahman.

Rest easy Mazi 🙏🏾 A post shared by That's👉✌™ (@richhomiequan) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Damn rest easy Mazi — TM88 (@TM88) August 7, 2017

God bless your soul Ima miss being high ass fck wit you, you always told me you was ready to go see muncho I hope y'all together up there #flyhighMAZI 🙏🏾😢 A post shared by Jose Guapo (@milliondollarkidd) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

RIP MAZI… — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 7, 2017

Mazi collaborated with other Atlanta rappers such as Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug, and it was said he survived being shot ten times in the past. “God made me bulletproof,” Yung Mazi tweeted hours after he was shot at a Buckhead Waffle House in December 2016.

Mazi’s family has decided not to comment on the shooting. His brother, Luqman Abdur-Rahman, only told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that “We’re praying for him and all involved.” He also asked for privacy during their family’s grieving time.