Usher’s Accuser Speaks Out For The First Time On Herpes Allegations

The Usher legal drama continues as more people come forward saying the R&B singer put them at risk for genital herpes. One woman is suing him with the support of celebrity lawyer

In a press conference on Monday, Quantasia Sharpton, 21, says Usher picked her out of a crowd when she was celebrating her 19th birthday at his concert. They eventually met at her hotel room, where she says they had unprotected sex. According to Sharpton, Usher didn’t reveal he had herpes. Sharpton says she’s negative for the disease, despite Usher’s alleged positive status, but she still feels violated.

Lisa Bloom is filing a lawsuit on behalf of Quantasia and two other clients. You can watch Sharpton’s press conference below.



Bloom says she’s been contacted by other folks and may file additional lawsuits. However, it is not confirmed if Usher has herpes.

Also On Hot 107.9: