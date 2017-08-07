Entertainment News
Should Women Propose To Men? Black Woman Proposes To Her Boyfriend

A Black woman is going viral for getting down on one knee and proposing to her man. The video shows the woman pulling the ring out of her pocketbook, then kneeling before her unsuspecting boyfriend, who joyfully reacts like a giddy woman. He then reaches down to embrace her with a kiss before accepting the ring and shouting, “I said ‘Yes.’”

Ladies, would you propose to your man? Take our poll, below:


