Should Women Propose To Men? Black Woman Proposes To Her Boyfriend

#PressPlay: Sis said let me reclaim my time 😩😩 #HeSaidYes 💍 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

A Black woman is going viral for getting down on one knee and proposing to her man. The video shows the woman pulling the ring out of her pocketbook, then kneeling before her unsuspecting boyfriend, who joyfully reacts like a giddy woman. He then reaches down to embrace her with a kiss before accepting the ring and shouting, “I said ‘Yes.’”

Ladies, would you propose to your man? Take our poll, below:

Daughter Surprises Parents Married For 38 Years With Photo Shoot To Replace Photos Lost In Fire

Wedding Bells & Bail: Man Proposes To Girlfriend While Being Arrested

Also On Hot 107.9: