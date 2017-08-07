Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

WE tv Hosts Premiere Party For The Third Season Of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


Tami Roman’s boyfriend Reggie Youngblood has some choice words for all the men/ Internet trolls who disrespect Tami.

“To you dudes that feel like you got some disrespectful sh*t to say ’bout my lady, man; Hit me up, I’m in Houston,” he says in a short Instagram clip posted online. “If you from Houston we can meet up. We can discuss it, bro. Discuss that sh*t with me.”

He added, “Share your thoughts with me man. What kind of n*gga wanna bash a female, anyway? What kinda n*gga watch Basketball Wives anyways? I’m in the sh*t and don’t even watch it.”

Tami and Reggie’s relationship is one of the focal points on this season of Basketball Wives. Clearly Reggie is tired of Tami’s comment section on social media. It’s a haven for trolls. Either way, how noble of him to stand up for his woman.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down

Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami Roman & Evelyn Lozada’s Beef

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest