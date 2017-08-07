NeNe Leakes Dispels Rumors Gregg Leakes Had A Stroke

is dispelling rumors her husband Gregg had a stroke while filming ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta.’ The reality star posted a lengthy Instagram post denouncing false reports.

“NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming. He drove his self to the ER,” she wrote.

NeNe was responding to a report on RadarOnline. “You can’t even get sick these days and go to the ER without folks saying your dead,” she added.

