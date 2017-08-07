Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyoncé’s Fabulous Post-Baby Body Pics Are All You Need To See Today

I don't think you're ready for this jelly.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


It’s been almost two months since Beyoncé gave birth to her and Jay-Z‘s twins, Sir and Rumi Carter — and the singer is already back and looking bootylicious

Although many people put celebs on a pedestal, Bey is living proof that enjoying the new found voluptuousness that comes with being a new mom is way better than rushing to the gym. The Lemonade singer took to Instagram to show off her blessed body, as Jay-Z basked in his wife’s beauty and took photos of her.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé & JAY-Z out in LA – Aug. 2

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

 

Hov and Bey were also spotted out over the weekend in L.A. You know Bey is back and better when she hits up the roller skating rink. See below:

🍑🍫🙌🏾

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Vid 5: Thicker than a snicker. 😩🙌🏾🍑👑

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

She and a couple of friends hit up World of Wheels in Los Angeles on Friday, as Queen Bey proved that she hasn’t missed a beat since giving birth.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

If Bey thought she was bootylicious before, then the mom of three is loving this new jelly — and frankly folks, we weren’t ready.

Do you think Bey will keep the baby weight or will she soon be hitting the gym to get back in formation?

Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

Beyonce Releases More Pregnant Photos After Twins Announcement [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest