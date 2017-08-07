These Little Black Girls Dancing To ‘Formation’ Will Make Your Day

When Formation comes on, there’s only one thing to do…duh, get in formation. These young ladies proved that no Beyonce choreography is too hard when they performed the hit at their family picnic.

When your whole family is in #Formation at the family picnic 🐝👏🏾👏🏾 🗣 #GoMissPonytail ! via: @key_carter A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The video has been making its way around social media and folks can’t get over how these girls a whipping, popping and breaking it down just like Bey.

Another Version Of @beyonce Formation At The Family Picnic ❤️🐝🐝🐝😂🍋#formation #beyhive #KaliefMetellusCollection #Beyoncé #lemonade A post shared by Kalief Metellus (@key_carter) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

How adorbs!

