Tamar Braxton Hilariously Drags Usher’s Alleged Herpes Victim

Quantasia Sharpton probably didn’t anticipate all the shade that comes along with being in the spotlight. Even celebs are coming for the young woman who is suing Usher for having sex with her, without informing her that he had an STD.
Tamar Braxton, who is not one to hold her tongue, took to Instagram to share her take on Quantasia’s press conference. She joked, “So basically she saying she want her Coochie back!!?? I feel her. I wanna get a coochie refund on.. smh.”
Tuh! So basically she saying she want her Coochie back!!?? I feel her 🤷🏼♀️Sometimes you DO want your coochie back! Don't u wish it came with a receipt??!! 🤸🏽♀️She might be on to something🤔There is a FEW …☝🏽one in particular….. I wanna get a coochie refund on.. smh😩😩😂😂😂😂💰( this ain't about who SHE talking about.. I'm talking about the POINT! )
Tamar’s post comes just a day before rumors begin to spread that Sharpton is a scammer who is using the disturbing scandal as a way to get some quick cash. Do you agree with Tamar’s concept of a sex refund?
