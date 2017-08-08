Tamar Braxton Hilariously Drags Usher’s Alleged Herpes Victim

Tuh! So basically she saying she want her Coochie back!!?? I feel her 🤷🏼‍♀️Sometimes you DO want your coochie back! Don't u wish it came with a receipt??!! 🤸🏽‍♀️She might be on to something🤔There is a FEW …☝🏽one in particular….. I wanna get a coochie refund on.. smh😩😩😂😂😂😂💰( this ain't about who SHE talking about.. I'm talking about the POINT! )

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT