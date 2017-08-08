Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton Hilariously Drags Usher’s Alleged Herpes Victim

Tay-Tay is a fool.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Quantasia Sharpton probably didn’t anticipate all the shade that comes along with being in the spotlight. Even celebs are coming for the young woman who is suing Usher for having sex with her, without informing her that he had an STD.

Tamar Braxton, who is not one to hold her tongue, took to Instagram to share her take on Quantasia’s press conference. She joked, “So basically she saying she want her Coochie back!!?? I feel her. I wanna get a coochie refund on.. smh.”

Tamar’s post comes just a day before rumors begin to spread that Sharpton is a scammer who is using the disturbing scandal as a way to get some quick cash. Do you agree with Tamar’s concept of a sex refund?

Tamar Braxton’s Best DWTS Performances

6 photos Launch gallery

Tamar Braxton’s Best DWTS Performances

Continue reading Tamar Braxton’s Best DWTS Performances

Tamar Braxton’s Best DWTS Performances

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest