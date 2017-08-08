Entertainment News
Usher’s Accuser Calls Lil Duval A ‘F*g’ After He Cracks Jokes About Her Weight

The cycle continues.

Lil Duval isn’t keeping his mouth shut, despite recent controversy. The comedian is now coming after the woman who accused Usher of exposing her to an STD.

Yesterday, Quantasia Sharpton did a press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom about her sexual encounter with Usher. The backlash started immediately and some people attacked her weight, including Lil Duval. See below:

Sharpton caught Duval’s comments and had clap backs. Unfortunately, she used used anti-gay slurs. She called Duval a “f*g” and described his mother as a “butterball.” Finally, she argued that her current weight was only due to a recent pregnancy. You can catch the back and forth below (swipe).

#lilduval verses one of #usher's accusers #quantasiasharpton (swipe)

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Can’t people clap back with fat jokes and gay slurs?

 

