Charlamagne Tha God Threatens To Sue ‘Rolling Stone’ For Saying He Made ‘Transphobic Comments’

A ton of backlash hit The Breakfast Club when came on the show July 28 and said that a trans women would have to die if he discovered her identity after sexual contact. Though the hosts condemned Lil Duval’s comments as a hate crimelaughed and engaged with Lil Duval’s transphobic remarks. He even said transgender folks should do jail time if they don’t disclose their identity. Days later, activists interrupted him at Politicon yelling “Trans people are not a joke!” and there were many people demanding to boycott The Breakfast Club.

Well, Charlamagne decided to go after a media outlet, claiming their coverage dragged his name through the mud. He sent a legal letter to Rolling Stone saying their July 31 online article titled “Janet Mock on Charlamagne tha God’s Transphobic Comments” was defamatory, since he didn’t make such comments.

Rolling Stone at first changed the headline to “Janet Mock Speaks Out Following Charlamagne tha God’s Controversial Morning Show,” but Charlamagne still wasn’t satisfied. He demanded an apology, a full retraction and money for damage to his reputation.

Rolling Stone has since issued an apology to Charlamagne and they’ve retracted the article saying, “Rolling Stone mischaracterized Charlemagne’s position in its original search headline, conflating comments by Lil Duval, a guest on his show, with his own. We sincerely apologize to Charlamagne for the error. Charlamagne has since clarified that he believes violence against transgender people is wrong and has declared himself an ally of trans people.”

Charlamagne also released a statement on August 3 acknowledging the number of transwomen of color killed this year and saying, “The Breakfast Club will continue to do what it always does and that provides a platform for the voiceless.”

Insisting trans people should be locked up if they don’t reveal their gender identity or grilling Janet Mock on her body simply because she is a trans woman is not exactly giving a “platform for the voiceless.”

Also On Hot 107.9: