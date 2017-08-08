Entertainment News
#BijouStarFiles: ISSA SCAM? Usher’s Accuser Exposed For Lying About Having Sex With Celebs

Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


Now everyone has had a something to say about Usher’s latest accuser Quantavia Sharpton,  but now it seems like she might be on her scam game with Usher.

Quantavia Sharpton — the woman who just did a press conference saying she’s suing Usher for exposing her to Herpes — goes by Angel Valentino on social media. She reportedly says it’s “because clearly my name is ghetto and hard to pronounce.” Oh.

While going through her Instagram account and others’, we found a few nuggets.

photo Screen Shot 2017-08-07 at 5.32.06 PM_zpskjvzyslq.png

And then there’s this. She took to her Facebook page a WEEK AGO to tell the world she needed money, and to say she’s no longer about to be a “regular girl.” Sus AF, if you ask us.

Apparently, this is not the first celeb she has claimed to have smashed.   She talked about getting it in with August Alsina, apparently lied about working at Def Jam, and more.  She has now adjusted her profile bio to say she’s vegan:

photo Screen Shot 2017-08-07 at 5.28.38 PM_zpsxdffcqjs.png photo Screen Shot 2017-08-07 at 5.29.20 PM_zpsnii0j8tf.png


 

Is she a scammer, or will this just so happen to be the one celeb sex story she’s not allegedly lying about?

Either way, we hope Lisa Bloom is doing some lie detector test sorcery before she takes on these cases.

