Drake & Tory Lanez Make Peace At OVO Fest; Perform Controlla Together [VIDEO]

The two year beef is finally over between the Toronto natives.

During the eighth annual OVO Fest in Toronto, Drake invited Tory Lanez to join him onstage. Together, they performed Lanez’s remixof Drake’s VIEWS track, “Controlla.” After the performance, Drake also addressed their recently squashed two-year beef. “This guy right here, we had problems with each other and we hadn’t even met each other,” Drake said to the audience. “I met the man and he’s a great guy.” Playboi Carti, French Montana, Rae Sremmurd, Cardi B, Migos, Nelly, and the Weeknd made surprise appearances throughout the night. OVO signees Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, dvsn, and Baka also performed for the fest. Watch the video below:

