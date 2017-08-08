Fans To Rally For Colin Kaepernick Outside NFL Headquarters

Photo by

National
Home > National

Fans To Rally For Colin Kaepernick Outside NFL Headquarters

The rally is scheduled to be held Wednesday, August 23 outside NFL Headquarters in New York.

Joshua Adams, Contributor

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Film director Spike Lee created a cyber stir Tuesday when he tweeted a flier announcing the “United We Stand: Rally for for Colin Kaepernick.”

The rally will be held on Wednesday, August 23 outside of the NFL Headquarters in New York.

Fans have also started a boycott against the NFL for blackballing Kaepernick as retaliation for his silent protest during national anthems. The Change.org petition  has almost 90,000 supporters. Read a section of the petition below:

“We understand the NFL is very important to you. We also understand the purpose of Colin Kaepernick’s protest is FAR more important than any games you will ever watch. Simply put, if things stay the same for the way America — where “all men are created equal” — treats people of color, then your loved ones, friends, and children will eventually be affected as well.

Finally, this situation really shines a light on how much the NFL really cares about its Black athletes. It’s pretty much: Play for us, entertain us, make us money, and shut up.”

Kaepernick was recently passed over by the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. Though some sports commentators have tried to rationalize NFL teams not signing him because of his on the field production (despite the fact he had a QB rating better than more than half of the backup quarterbacks currently signed), other former NFL players like Michael Vick and Ray Lewis suggest that he should assimilate into NFL culture by cutting his hair and be quieter about his social justice activism.

Since he’s been informally banned by the NFL, Kaepernick has donated millions to charity, sponsored “Know Your Rights workshops to inner city youth, donated suits to job seeking parolees, and more.

Do you think the rally will  inch the NFL closer to lifting its ban ban on Kaepernick? Sound off in comments.

Joshua Adams is a journalist and adjunct instructor from Chicago – @JournoJoshua

SEE ALSO:

J. Cole Blasts Colin Kaepernick Critics

Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis With Django Pic

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

7 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest