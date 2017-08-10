Gary With Da Tea Delivers A Swift & Hilarious Clapback To Big Sean Larkins [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Big Sean Larkins was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! When it was time for Gary’s Tea, he had some jokes for Gary With Da Tea. He and Rickey Smiley joked about Gary’s past with women, but Gary would not be caught without a swift clap back! Click on the audio player to hear Gary shut everything down in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

