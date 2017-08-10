Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea Delivers A Swift & Hilarious Clapback To Big Sean Larkins [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


Big Sean Larkins was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! When it was time for Gary’s Tea, he had some jokes for Gary With Da Tea. He and Rickey Smiley joked about Gary’s past with women, but Gary would not be caught without a swift clap back! Click on the audio player to hear Gary shut everything down in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat Comes For Gary With Da Tea For Messy Mariah Carey News [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Big Sean Larkins Does Hilarious Country Version Of Migos’ “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]

Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

18 photos Launch gallery

Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

Continue reading Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest