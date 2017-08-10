Gary With Da Tea Delivers A Swift & Hilarious Clapback To Big Sean Larkins [EXCLUSIVE]

Big Sean Larkins was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! When it was time for Gary’s Tea, he had some jokes for Gary With Da Tea. He and Rickey Smiley joked about Gary’s past with women, but Gary would not be caught without a swift clap back! Click on the audio player to hear Gary shut everything down in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Cusses Rickey Smiley Out On His Boat [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Da Brat Comes For Gary With Da Tea For Messy Mariah Carey News [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Big Sean Larkins Does Hilarious Country Version Of Migos’ “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]
Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame
18 photos Launch gallery
Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame
1. Oprah Winfrey1 of 18
2. Whoopi Goldberg2 of 18
3. Kanye West3 of 18
4. Morgan Freeman4 of 18
5. Jesse Williams5 of 18
6. Mariah Carey6 of 18
7. Jennifer Hudson7 of 18
8. Nicki Minaj8 of 18
9. Loni Love9 of 18
10. Dwyane Wade10 of 18
11. Stacey Dash11 of 18
12. Stacey Dash12 of 18
13. Halle Berry13 of 18
14. Halle Berry14 of 18
15. Jay Z15 of 18
16. Beyonce16 of 18
17. Colin Powell17 of 18
18. Denzel Washington18 of 18
comments – Add Yours