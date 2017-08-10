Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Details His Encounter With A Real Life Catdog [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley very distressed after a strange experience he had the night before. He explains that a crackhead showed up to the trap with an actual catdog, and it was bark-meowing at him. He says he’s so disturbed, he can’t come to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

