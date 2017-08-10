Black Tony Details His Encounter With A Real Life Catdog [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley very distressed after a strange experience he had the night before. He explains that a crackhead showed up to the trap with an actual catdog, and it was bark-meowing at him. He says he’s so disturbed, he can’t come to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

