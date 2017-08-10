‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Denies Abusing Her Granddaughter: “Absolutely False”

‘Moesha’ star Shar Jackson is responding to allegations she abused her granddaughter in a new statement.
Chris Massey of ‘Zoey 101’ accused Shar of abusing his 2-year-old daughter that he shares with Shar’s oldest daughter, Cassalei Jackson. According to Massey, the toddler came home after being with Shar with a razor blade cut on her forehead.
Massey filed an order of protection against Jackson, but now the former 90s star is clapping back against his claims.
“Absolutely false, absolutely ridiculous, and absolutely disgusting,” Shar said of the allegations in a new video. She insists the child cut herself while Facetiming with Cassalei back in May.
She goes on to say she normally keeps her cool against these types of attacks, but she is “furious.”
SOURCE: TMZ
