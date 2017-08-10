3-Year-Old Dies In Hot Van At Day Care, Temperatures Reached 93-Degrees

Three-year old Myles Hill died Monday when a staff member at left him in a van all day at Little Miracles Academy in Orlando, Florida, CNN reports. The facility has been shut down by Florida’s Department of Children and Families, . The high temperature in Orlando was around 93 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Weather Underground.

Secretary Steve Carroll said at a news conference that the department issued an Emergency Suspension Order to the Orlando facility’s owner, Audrey Thornton. Thornton reportedly apologized to Myles’ family in her first public appearance since his death on Monday. She asked his family to forgive her and said she loved the child she cared for since he was a baby. The employee who left Hill in a car has been fired, and Thornton’s lawyer plans to respond to the order “as necessary.” Thornton owns two facilities, and they have both been shut down pending a thorough investigation.

DCF gave Little Miracles Academy five licensing violations in the past two years, CNN writes. In 2015, the facility failed to include mandatory reporting forms in its personnel files. In March of this year, the facility failed to properly monitor children during nap time, safely store medication out of children’s reach, and keep proper attendance records of children during fire drills. The employee who left Hill in the van had not performed a head count before leaving the van, the report says.

On Thursday, day care officials said the employee, who has not been named, was not authorized to drive the van.The worker was fired after the incident, and is expected to face charges in Myles’ death, the report says.

