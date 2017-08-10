Everyone Loses It When A Woman Asks Dr. Nicholas Jones About Vaginal Rejuvenation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Nicholas Jones came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio to answer questions and dispel myths surrounding plastic surgery. He answered listeners questions about breast implants, and all the things they need to know to make the healthiest and safest decisions regarding silicone & saline implants and fat transfers.

But when a woman called up and asked about vaginal rejuvenation, everybody in the room- except for Dr. Nicholas Jones, of course -completely lost it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

