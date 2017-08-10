5 Things NFL Players Can Do To Their Women Other Than Putting Hands On Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With football season right around the corner, Special K is looking out for the NFL players who could avoid a horrible scandal this season. It isn’t uncommon for NFL players to get caught up in domestic violence disputes, and that is something that “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” does not condone.

So Special K has put together a nice list of 5 things men can do to their women instead of putting hands on her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

