Black Tony Shares An Inspirational Back To School Message For The Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 day ago
Black Tony accidentally popped the teeth out of his great-grandmother’s mouth, but not by physical force- there was an incident with a corn on the cob and his dog. After he tells that whole story, he takes a moment to talk to the kids and impart some inspiration as they head back to school. Click on the audio player to hear the hilarious clip in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

