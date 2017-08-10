Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist Comments

Everybody loves Cardi B , and we thought that Cardi loved everyone back — until yesterday, when old tweets and a video resurfaced. People are accusing her of being transphobic and anti-Black.

Twitter user, @wokemutant, accused the rapper of having called “dark-skinned black women” roaches and a monkey, and it took no time for the “Bodak Yellow” emcee to respond. See the post:

Thread of Cardi B. calling dark-skinned black women roaches: — Jumah 🇵🇸 (@WokeMutant) August 9, 2017

@LeshellJ FIX THAT DUSTY ASS WEAVE & grow your edges then talk to me UGLY LOOKING LIKE A FUCKING ROACH !! pic.twitter.com/YeB4oZ2Yub — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 8, 2016

"If my man cheat on me. I'ma get him drunk and let a tranny rape him" pic.twitter.com/NyUseDKzL3 — (avatarcmoney) (@bitchrunmyfade_) August 9, 2017

LMAAOOO YOU THINK YOU LOOK GOOD BITCG ? 😂😂You look like two roaches having sex 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QUkuHypfMm — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 2, 2016

Me and her got into a lil bout on here and she called me a monkey 😂 idk if she black or not but it was still weird and childish of her https://t.co/NKGDBeEbjg — Riz (@Kharismatically) August 10, 2017

No longer repping Cardi B after calling a black woman a monkey and her blatant trans hate… — YunoGasai (@MessedUpKrushem) August 10, 2017

After the old tweets made their rounds on social media, Cardi took to Twitter to defend using the term “roach” and how it’s just a “Bronx thing”:

Motherfuckers been trying to fuk my shit up all day,The devil really working but yaa and the devil ARE invited to this DICK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2017

Cardi B is doing so good that ppl are literally going out their way to make her look bad that's crazy — LaDike Ball (@1BigNel) August 9, 2017

EXACTLY SHIT IS RIDICULOUS https://t.co/OTLcqWag6i — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2017

does cardi b not know about screenshots , deleting the tweet doesn't do shit pic.twitter.com/lm0uhOfAgz — ஐ (@myouiseoks) August 9, 2017

She even posted the video of the time she called herself a roach:

I called MY OWN self a reach before so stop it !its a word I use ALOt Bronx bitches use a lot stop trying to make it into some racist shit pic.twitter.com/IqUbCTwCRJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2017

Although it’s obvious how Cardi’s comments could be misconstrued by someone who doesn’t understand her humor, there are many more things happening in the world to be outraged about when it comes to the Black and transgender communities.

Stay woke!