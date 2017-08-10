Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic And Racist Comments

Everybody loves Cardi B, and we thought that Cardi loved everyone back — until yesterday, when old tweets and a video resurfaced. People are accusing her of being transphobic and anti-Black.
Twitter user, @wokemutant, accused the rapper of having called “dark-skinned black women” roaches and a monkey, and it took no time for the “Bodak Yellow” emcee to respond. See the post:
After the old tweets made their rounds on social media, Cardi took to Twitter to defend using the term “roach” and how it’s just a “Bronx thing”:
She even posted the video of the time she called herself a roach:
Although it’s obvious how Cardi’s comments could be misconstrued by someone who doesn’t understand her humor, there are many more things happening in the world to be outraged about when it comes to the Black and transgender communities.
Stay woke!
Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017
1. Mesha Caldwell1 of 7
2. Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow2 of 7
3. JoJo Striker3 of 7
4. Jaquarrius Holland4 of 7
5. Keke Collier5 of 7
6. Chyna Gibson6 of 7
7. Ciara McElveen7 of 7
