No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged Past

The “My Neck, My Back” rapper praised Cardi B for owning her stripper past and “selling p*ssy,” but slammed Trina. “Trina, it was like, ‘I wasn’t no stripper. I wasn’t no hoe. I ain’t never sold no p*ssy. I was born a diamond princess with a gold spoon and diamonds in my mouth,’ and you wasn’t!” Well, damn. No word on how Khia knows the history of Trina’s life.

You can watch Khia’s full sermon below.

Oh Lordt. #TsMadison & #Khia speak on #Trina for not owning her stripper past the way #CardiB has 😶 The only thing is that Trina once admitted to #VladTv that she tried dancing, but that it wasn't for her 🤔 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Trina did mention back in 2015 that she tried dancing for money before, but I guess this isn’t the one thousand percent Khia is looking for.

Until the next sermon!

