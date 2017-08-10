Entertainment News
No, She Didn’t: Khia Rips Into Trina’s Alleged Past

The rapper gives her thesis.

Posted 16 hours ago
Tupac's 40th Birthday Celebration Concert

Gather around, come close, we have a word from Khia. Her shady message of the day is about Miami spitter Trina and Bronx diva Cardi B.

The “My Neck, My Back” rapper praised Cardi B for owning her stripper past and “selling p*ssy,” but slammed Trina. “Trina, it was like, ‘I wasn’t no stripper. I wasn’t no hoe. I ain’t never sold no p*ssy. I was born a diamond princess with a gold spoon and diamonds in my mouth,’ and you wasn’t!” Well, damn. No word on how Khia knows the history of Trina’s life.

You can watch Khia’s full sermon below.

Trina did mention back in 2015 that she tried dancing for money before, but I guess this isn’t the one thousand percent Khia is looking for.

Until the next sermon!

Continue reading No, She Didn't: Khia Rips Into Trina's Alleged Past

