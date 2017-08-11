ATL
SPODEE: “From The Bottom”, Addresses Situation With Young Dro, Sony Deal And More

Posted 7 hours ago
Spodee stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new single “From The Bottom”. During the convo Spodee addresses the situation between him and Young Dro, talks about bossing up and starting his own label and more.

