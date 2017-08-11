5 Steps To Dodging The Freshman 15!

You’re starting college in a few weeks when you hear a phrase as unfamiliar, as it is horrifying, “The Freshman 15.”

The ill-fated 10-15 pounds that most first-year college students pack on during their initial year on campus.

Don’t Miss The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews. Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So, what is the cause of this magical weight gain?

Well, for the first time we’re away from home and challenged by the task of incorporating a healthy diet and exercise while balancing course work and a hectic schedule. Not to mention, fast food restaurants are EVERYWHERE, the additional stress, increased alcohol consumption, and the calorie rich cafeteria food tastes pretty good — usually.

So what can we do to avoid adding a pot belly and love handles to our svelte physique? Here are 5 easy tips for dodging the Freshman 15: