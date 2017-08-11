Da Brat Tries To Shut Marlon Wayans Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Marlon Wayans came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new film, “Naked,” which hits Netflix on August 11th! He delivers some commentary about Gary With Da Tea‘s ensemble, and talks about his new show, “Marlon,” on NBC. He explains why the movie is called “Naked,” and why he doesn’t like to do full frontal nudity. He talks about enjoying the process of working with Netflix, and why he loves the platform and what they are doing differently than the rest of the industry.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When the conversation somehow ends up on Da Brat she tries with all her might to get the derailed conversation back to a point where she is not the focus of objectification for everyone in the room. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Marlon Wayans Recounts Hilarious Story Of Getting Ripped Off By Drug Dealers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Marlon Wayans On Why “Fifty Shades Of Black” Will Be His Last Parody Film For Awhile [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ne-Yo, Da Brat & Rickey Smiley’s Wonky, Funky Jam Session [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Da Brat Addressed Rick Ross’ Controversial Comments On Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]