Halle Berry Responds Perfectly To The Idea That The Kardashians Have “All The Men” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Halle Berry chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about her new thriller, “Kidnap.” She talks about doing movies often where she plays mothers fighting for their kids, and how being a mother has helped her play this role, even though she has played similar roles before she became a mother. Halle also laughs at Gary With Da Tea‘s claim that the Kardashian women have all the men, and has the perfect response to such a notion.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Halle also dishes about some of the crazy and silly things men might say to her, and what her perfect evening of relaxation looks like. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Halle Berry Always Losing Kids In Movies And Da Brat Was On FOX Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Trey Songz Blew His Chances With Halle Berry [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Halle Berry Is Right About Her Oscar Meaning Nothing [EXCLUSIVE]