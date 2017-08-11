Lil Mama On The Dark Side Of The Strip Club That We Don’t Talk About [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lil Mama and Tami Roman came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about their new TVOne film, “When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story”, a thriller which tells the true story of a young mother who begins working at a strip club and meets the man of her dreams (played by Lance Gross), who turns out to be far from that. Lil Mama talks about getting bit by the acting bug, especially after playing Left Eye in the TLC movie, and how it was working with Lance, who was playing a character so opposite of himself in real life.

Tami laughs with the morning show crew about her BonnetChronicles, the hilarious Instagram videos she posts featuring her in her hair bonnet letting off steam. Lil Mama & Tami also discuss who they would feel most comfortable going to dinner with out of Bobby Valentino, Usher and R. Kelly. Plus, Lil Mama talks about why the movie is particularly resonant in a popular culture that glorifies the strip club, but doesn’t necessarily address the flip side to that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

