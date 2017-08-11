Black Tony Says He Needs $30,000 To Start A Trap Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony says he needs Rickey Smiley‘s help with a good idea he had. He’s decided to start an on-the-go hospital of sorts for the trap, he just needs $30,000, some ambulances and some beds. Rickey explains to him why this idea might not be as sound as he thinks it is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

