Black Tony Says He Needs $30,000 To Start A Trap Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he needs Rickey Smiley‘s help with a good idea he had. He’s decided to start an on-the-go hospital of sorts for the trap, he just needs $30,000, some ambulances and some beds. Rickey explains to him why this idea might not be as sound as he thinks it is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]
35 photos Launch gallery
Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley & Ed LoverSource:TV One 1 of 35
2. Ed LoverSource:TV One 2 of 35
3. Gary With Da Tea, Ed Lover, Matchmaker & Rickey SmileySource:TV One 3 of 35
4. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 4 of 35
5. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 5 of 35
6. D'Essence & AarynSource:TV One 6 of 35
7. Rock-T & Da BratSource:TV One 7 of 35
8. Rickey SmileySource:TV One 8 of 35
9. Rickey SmileySource:TV One 9 of 35
10. Rickey Smiley & Ed LoverSource:TV One 10 of 35
11. Aaryn, Aaryn's Boyfriend, Rickey Smiley & Ed LoverSource:TV One 11 of 35
12. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 12 of 35
13. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 13 of 35
14. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 14 of 35
15. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 15 of 35
16. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 16 of 35
17. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 17 of 35
18. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 18 of 35
19. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 19 of 35
20. Gary With Da Tea & Beyonce AlowishusSource:TV One 20 of 35
21. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 21 of 35
22. Beyonce AlowishusSource:TV One 22 of 35
23. CraigSource:TV One 23 of 35
24. Craig & His GirlfriendSource:TV One 24 of 35
25. Ed LoverSource:TV One 25 of 35
26. Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 26 of 35
27. Da BratSource:TV One 27 of 35
28. D'Essence SmileySource:TV One 28 of 35
29. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 29 of 35
30. HeadkrackSource:TV One 30 of 35
31. Rickey SmileySource:TV One 31 of 35
32. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 32 of 35
33. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 33 of 35
34. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 34 of 35
35. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 35 of 35
