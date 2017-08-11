Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says He Needs $30,000 To Start A Trap Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 5 hours ago
Black Tony says he needs Rickey Smiley‘s help with a good idea he had. He’s decided to start an on-the-go hospital of sorts for the trap, he just needs $30,000, some ambulances and some beds. Rickey explains to him why this idea might not be as sound as he thinks it is. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

