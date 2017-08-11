Look: Remy Ma Is Still Dragging Nicki Minaj

Beefs have turned into one-word jabs when it comes toand. The two femcees have shortened their insults either to save breath or to keep the battle going without wasting too much time. Remy Ma is definitely carrying on this tradition with her latest appearance on MTV’s Wild N’ Out.

The Bronx rapper appeared on a Thursday episode and wouldn’t let folks forget that she dropped an epic diss record against Nicki. On the show, two teams played the game “Rest in Peace,” where they had to give comedic eulogies to celebrities and musicians. Nicki Minaj’s name came up and Remy took her turn at the mic with one word: “shETHER.” As soon as she uttered the title to her epic diss track, the crowd went wild. You can watch a clip below.

Remy Ma leaves her comfort zone and steps onto the #WildNOut stage. Tune in Thursdays at 11/10c on @MTV #ad pic.twitter.com/BATqFZzQsi — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) August 9, 2017

Nicki responded to Remy’s diss record with a series of tracks, the most notable one being, “No Frauds.” Whether you think Remy won or Nicki, there’s no doubt this has been one of the biggest (and longest) rap beefs in recent memory.

Wild N’ Out airs on MTV every Thursday at 11/10c. Now, they only need to have Nicki on the show!

