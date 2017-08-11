Fulton County Chairman Calls For Criminal Investigation Of R. Kelly

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves has called for a criminal investigation of R.Kelly, TMZ reports.

After the parents of 21-year-old Jocelyn Savage held a press conference alleging R.Kelly was holding their daughter against her will in a secret sex cult, all eyes have been on the R&B crooner’s questionable activities.

Speculations have now turned into a full out investigation of the star. The evidence the D.A’s office has against Kelly is unclear, but according to officials, it’s enough for authorities to look closely into the allegations.

Jocelyn, one of his alleged victims, denied the allegations, telling media, “I’m in a happy place in my life, I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that…”

After the expose broke, R.Kelly proclaimed is innocence, calling the claims ‘a bunch of crap.’while simultaneously releasing his tour dates.

