Don’t Mess With My Man: Remy Ma Defends Papoose’s Honor On ‘Wild N’ Out’

There’s no topic off-limits when it comes to battle rapping and Nick Cannon came strong at his opponent Papoose during the hilarious wild style segment of his show ‘Wild N’ Out.’ But Nick Cannon should have known better, because Remy Ma was by her man’s side, ready to ride out for him.
“You always want to talk about my rap career, but you’ll never get signed/ But look at your captain his is worse than mine,” he rapped.
Remy stepped in to handle her man’s business. “I’ll lay hands on you son/ let me preach to you/ I dropped my career as a killer/ You know what that heater do/ I’m a career killer/ n*gga I’ll shether you,” she shot back.
