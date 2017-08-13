Jay-Z’s ‘Moonlight’ Video Recasts ‘Friends’ With All Black Cast and it’s Dope AF

“Moonlight” ― a track from Jay-Z’s new album, “4:44″ ― recasts the famous “Friends” episode “The One Where No One’s Ready” with an exclusively black cast. It’s a who’s-who of contemporary comedy: Jerrod Carmichael (Ross), Issa Rae (Rachel), Lil Rel Howery (Joey), Lakeith Stanfield (Chandler), Tiffany Haddish (Phoebe) and Tessa Thompson (Monica). Performing to onslaughts of stock laughter, Carmichael finds himself disenchanted, especially after Hannibal Buress tells him that replacing white actors is not as subversive as he hopes. In other words, representation in Hollywood has a long way to go.

