Millennial Money: Why Financial Goals Are Important

We all have an idea of what we want our future to look like. The big house, beautiful yard, trips overseas, expensive cars… the list goes on and on.
It’s great to know what financial success you hope to achieve. It’s also essential to set both short and long term goals, along with a written plan to help you turn that dream into a reality. Writing down your financial goals will help you focus your efforts.
Don’t Miss The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews. Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It’s unfortunate, but most people spend more time planning their wardrobe than they do their finances. Set your financial goals as early as possible.
The more time you have to save and invest, the more financial security you will have when it comes time to retire. For example: if you invest 5,000 at the age of 20, at a 5% annual interest rate, by the time you reach age 65 you would have over $40K.
So, when you receive that first “real” paycheck after college, don’t spend it senselessly. Think of your financial future and the goals you’ve put in place to help you reach them.
Gear-up for the new school year at Prep 4 Success!
Click the flyer below for more info!
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @ipowerrichmond
5 Steps To Dodging The Freshman 15!
5 Steps To Dodging The Freshman 15!
1. Always eat breakfast.Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. Stay active!Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. Watch what you’re eating.Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. Don’t eat after hours.Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. Prepare healthy snacks!Source:Getty 5 of 5
Latest…
- What would you do if the “Supremacy Protesters” hit ATL? #ReecQOTD
- Got Work? Find out who’s hiring & Start Working Today!
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence Gets Fetishized In A Fantasy Gone Wrong
- ‘Power’ Recap: Angela Pulls A Fast One On Michael Sandoval