Bruno Mars Donates $1M To Flint Water Crisis Victims

Posted 11 hours ago
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

AUBURN HILLS, MI – R&B superstar Bruno Mars isn’t losing sight of the big picture in lieu of his recent successes.

During last night’s leg of his 24K Magic World Tour in Auburn Hills, Michigan, he shocked the sold-out Palace of Auburn Hills audience by revealing that he was donating a cool million dollars to Flint Water Crisis victims.

Mars, 31, joins fellow artists such as Big Sean, Pusha T, The Game, DJ Mustard and, of course, Eminem in ensuring the people of Flint get back to an acceptable quality of life.

